Enjoy this Eid ul Fitr with ARY Digital!

After entertaining its viewers with the exceptional entertainment throughout Ramazan, this Eid ARY Digital brings a phenomenal collection of movies, exciting new telefilms, and shows to entertain its viewers at home along with mega Hits like JPNA 1, JPNA 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi & Teefa in Trouble,

With Eid Special Telefilms and Shows, ARY Digital is living up to its expectations of showcasing its finest and most exciting Eid Programming to become part of your memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chand Raat

Now enjoy the festivities of Chand Raat with your favorite celebrities from home with Good Morning Pakistan Chand Raat Special with Nida Yasir at 11 PM.

Eid Day 1

Start your Eid Day with Good Morning Pakistan Eid Special at 10 AM, and enjoy it the most.

Jawani Phir Nahi ani will air around 2 PM. The movie starts when a divorce lawyer returns to his hometown and discovers that his childhood friends are leading miserable married lives. He decides to fix this by taking them on an exotic trip to Bangkok.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mehwish Hayat, and others.

Get ready to be entertained by the iconic sitcom Bulbulay with a special Eid-flavored episode at 6 PM.

Scheduled to air at 7 PM, Chand Raat Aur Chandni is a light-hearted story highlighting a one-sided neighborhood love story. Protagonist Shami has been unable to confess his love to the beautiful Chandni since their childhood; but when he plans to propose to her, he gets to know that she is already getting married to someone else.

Cast: Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh, Ayaz Samoo, Ismail Tara, Hina Rizvi, Nazar, Irfan Motiwala, and others.

Bhagam Bhag is a story of a girl who is in love with a guy and wants to marry him but her grandfather wants her to marry a doctor since he couldn’t become a doctor himself or doesn’t have any doctor in his family and now it is his last wish. It will air at 9:00 PM.

Cast: Hareem Farooq, Agha Ali, Javed Sheikh, Nausheen Shah, Hassan Ahmed, Fazila Kazi, and others.

Eid Day 2

Starting at 10 AM, enjoy your Eid day with celebrity guests at Good Morning Pakistan Special Eid Show.

Airing at 2 PM, Punjab Nahi Jaungi revolves around Mehtab Khagga and his family that have generation-old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah and others.

Dream villa Ki Confused Lovestory is a story about a working couple who had a love marriage against their families’ wishes. All hell loose break when the husband gifts his wife her dream house on their wedding anniversary and his Mother-in-law gets surprised. The telefilm will air at 7 PM.

Cast: Aariz, Hiba Bukhari, Saba Faisal, Fazila Kazi and others.

Siwaiyaan, starting at 9 PM, is a unique story about a married couple planning to go for divorce but ends up in a situation with two dead bodies and a group of over-the-top family members which makes them realize that maybe they do have some spark left.

Cast: Yasir Hussain, Sonia Hussain, Nayyer Ejaz, Saife Hassan, Zeba Shahnaz, and others.

Eid Day 3

After the third special Eid show of Good Morning Pakistan at 10 AM, Teefa goes to Poland to get Anya to Pakistan to marry Butt gangster’s son but lands up in trouble with Anya’s gangster father and the Polish police in the movie Teefa In Trouble. It will start at 2 PM.

Cast: Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, Faisal Qureshi, Mehmood Aslam, and others.

Set to start at 7 PM, Kaapain Taang Rahi Hain is a special telefilm about a family, in which the wife is a morning show addict and fears that her husband who is always busy is having an extramarital affair. Tables turn when an old man in the neighborhood announces 1 crore prize money for the most deserving widow in the area.

Cast: Aijaz Aslam, Sahiba, Sami Khan, Ali Tahir & others.

At 9 PM, the powerhouse of talent, Fahad Mustafa will host Pakistan’s favorite game show to conduct Eid special fun-filled activities for the audience that will include various games and questions. The audience will win hundred of prizes for participating in the show.

Eid Day 4

The fun of Good Morning Pakistan will not stop, even on the fourth day of Eid! The show will start at 9 AM.

Now settled into married life, Pervez and Sheikh jump at the chance to travel to Turkey with their wives to visit Pervez’s well-to-do brother-in-law, Rahat in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, scheduled at 2 PM.

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Mawra Hocane, and others.

Related: Shan e Ramazan is winning hearts this Ramadan