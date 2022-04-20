Shan e Ramazan is winning hearts this Ramadan

Ramadan is not just having Sehri, staying hungry for the entire day, and then breaking the fast with Iftar. It is an entire lifestyle that includes fasting, apart from prayers and of course, helping others, and exhibiting tolerance.

Every Ramadan, just like the month is celebrated with utmost zeal and an abundance of love, ARY Digital Network makes sure to make your Ramadan more precious with special transmission entitled, Shan e Ramazan, which has already transcended all boundaries by becoming the most-watched Ramadan show of Pakistan.

Hosted by the super energetic, Waseem Badami, Shan e Ramazan is being broadcasted super successfully for the past ten years. The transmission features different segments; something for literally everyone. From different historical Islamic events to the predictions made in the Holy Quran, Shan e Ramazan also has a segment for kids.

Waseem Badami also has co-hosts for segments Shan e Dastarkhwan and Naiki. Chef Rida Alam Khan joins in with Iqrar Ul Hassan for Shan e Dastarkhwan, to make scrumptious cuisines.

Iqrar Ul Hassan stays for another segment called Naiki. In this segment different Non-Governmental-Organizations (NGOs) are invited to talk about the sort of work they are doing to make Pakistan a better place.

That’s not all! Little Ahmed Shah joins his best friend Wasim Badami along with his younger brother Omer Shah for a kids’ segment every day.

