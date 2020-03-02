Author Elif Shafak lauds Malala Yousafzai–posts a photo with her

Following her talk at Oxford University, author Elif Shafak met and praised Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The Forty Rules of Love writer Elif Shafak had had a talk at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University where she met a ‘young and diverse’ audience. Following the talk, she met the youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai and posted a photo from the meeting on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “Yesterday I had a talk at Oxford University Lady Margaret Hall; there was a wonderfully engaged and young and diverse audience and among them how great it was to see and then meet Malala, whose courage and deep commitment to girls’ education I wholeheartedly salute and admire.”

Earlier, the 22-year-old education activist met climate change activist, Greta Thunberg at Oxford. She posted a photo with her on Twitter and wrote, “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.”

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

