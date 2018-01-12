Embroidered Velvet shawls: Winter weddings are a treat to attend, no hassles with the makeup and a variety of dresses to choose from, winter makes it easy to dress with all the dewy heavy makeup and glow .

The fashion brings every year new trends to the industry which most of the people tend to follow. From heavy embroidered dresses to smoky eye make-up everything needs to be on point because “Mujhay sabse acha jo lagna hai.”

Picking from a range of designers is of course not an easy task , there are bundles of options, from pastels to hues and dazzling fabric to embroidered classics everything seems so classy. Selection of a dress should of course be in accordance to the current fashion trends otherwise it seems boring.

Recently, the fashion industry experienced a trend of wearing two dupattas with a wedding outfit and this just gives an idea of pairing up your wedding jora with a dupatta and an embroidered shawl for the winter season.

Embroidered shawls are a thing for this winter, a lot of brands have come up with intricate and heavy embellished and embroidered shawls which makes you look a part of any royal classic family dressed as a queen or so.

Available in a wide range of designs to choose from , these are a must to have for this year’s winter wedding season. Incorporate these beautiful shawls to your wedding dresses this season and enjoy the winter weddings to its fullest.

