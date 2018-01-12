Embroidered Velvet shawls
12 Jan
Embroidered Velvet shawls: Winter weddings are a treat to attend, no hassles with the makeup and a variety of dresses to choose from, winter makes it easy to dress with all the dewy heavy makeup and glow .

The fashion brings every year new trends to the industry which most of the people tend to follow. From heavy embroidered dresses to smoky eye make-up everything needs to be on point because “Mujhay sabse acha jo lagna hai.”

Picking from a range of designers is of course not an easy task , there are bundles of options, from pastels to hues and dazzling fabric to embroidered classics everything seems so classy. Selection of a dress should of course be in accordance to the current fashion trends otherwise it seems boring.

Recently, the fashion industry experienced a trend of wearing two dupattas with a wedding outfit and this just gives an idea of pairing up your wedding jora with a dupatta and an embroidered shawl for the winter season.

Embroidered shawls are a thing for this winter,  a lot of brands have come up with intricate and heavy embellished and embroidered shawls which makes you look a part of any royal classic family dressed as a queen or so.

Available in a wide range of designs to choose from , these are a must to have for this year’s winter wedding season. Incorporate these beautiful shawls to your wedding dresses this season and enjoy the winter weddings to its fullest.

Mishaal Siddiqui
Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

