Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with his affectionate nature in JPL

Having started as a precautionary measure to ensure minimal audience exposure due to rising COVID-19 cases worldwide in 2020, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL), featuring Fahad Mustafa became one of the most entertaining shows of Ramadan.

After successful years filled with fun, JPL is going strong this Ramadan with people hooked to the ARY Digital screens soon after Iftaar for their daily dose of spectacular family entertainment.

One of the primary reasons for the huge success of JPL is none other than Fahad Mustafa. From his style to his persona, tolerance, and consistent energy, Fahad Mustafa surely brings his A-game to the show.

With the gifts including bikes, cars, gold, and housing plots raining, the best part about JPL is Fahad Mustafa’s vibe. The way he treats the celebrity team captains, participants, and the general audience is just heartwarming.

21 shows have passed by and people have already found their favorite parts of JPL, making the short clips viral, so much so that Mahira Khan and Ushna Shah also responded to a video where Fahad Mustafa could be seen helping a girl win a plot.

That’s not all, the heartthrob has been winning innumerable hearts throughout Ramadan.

This is not the first Ramadan filled with Fahad Mustafa’s heartfelt moments. Old videos of the superstar are also resurfacing. Let’s have a look at how he brings instant smiles.

 

JPL will air throughout Ramadan after Iftaar, only on ARY Digital.

