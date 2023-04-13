Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with his affectionate nature in JPL

Having started as a precautionary measure to ensure minimal audience exposure due to rising COVID-19 cases worldwide in 2020, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL), featuring Fahad Mustafa became one of the most entertaining shows of Ramadan.

After successful years filled with fun, JPL is going strong this Ramadan with people hooked to the ARY Digital screens soon after Iftaar for their daily dose of spectacular family entertainment.

One of the primary reasons for the huge success of JPL is none other than Fahad Mustafa. From his style to his persona, tolerance, and consistent energy, Fahad Mustafa surely brings his A-game to the show.

With the gifts including bikes, cars, gold, and housing plots raining, the best part about JPL is Fahad Mustafa’s vibe. The way he treats the celebrity team captains, participants, and the general audience is just heartwarming.

21 shows have passed by and people have already found their favorite parts of JPL, making the short clips viral, so much so that Mahira Khan and Ushna Shah also responded to a video where Fahad Mustafa could be seen helping a girl win a plot.

This is amazing!! The best part was how patient and kind Fahad Mustafa was with her throughout. Amidst all the negativity with certain actors stooping to their lowest, @fahadmustafa26 shows why he's a true superstar! Prayers for even more success for him. He truly deserves it! ???? https://t.co/3uoNJ6qkLv — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) April 12, 2023

Ushna Shah is in awe over Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming interaction with a differently abled person, which ended up with her winning a jackpot from the ongoing game segment ???????????? #UshnaShah #FahadMustafa pic.twitter.com/DUHGCoAQfe — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 12, 2023

That’s not all, the heartthrob has been winning innumerable hearts throughout Ramadan.

So many wholesome moments to this year’s #JeetoPakistan. This is #FahadMustafa in his element, the reason why he remains a favourite hero and is so well-loved. It’s entirely without pretence. @fahadmustafa26’s interactions w/ the audience are so spontaneous & genuine. https://t.co/BjmRYYWGPT — Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) April 13, 2023

@fahadmustafa26

Jeeto Pakistan league day 21

I have no words to define you ????

You are the beauty of Pakistan ??#jeetopakistanleague#fahadmustafa@fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/ql9FRpMUtN — Maheer fahadian (@Maheer80751834) April 12, 2023

This is not the first Ramadan filled with Fahad Mustafa’s heartfelt moments. Old videos of the superstar are also resurfacing. Let’s have a look at how he brings instant smiles.

He's always been like that. So proud to be his fan. May Allah bless him always ????????#fahadmustafapic.twitter.com/Pi9SJnwpQP https://t.co/wVjPoZhHwL — Fatimaaa (@fahadsarmy) April 13, 2023

This one is my fav of Fahad Mustafa. Amazing compassion! ?? https://t.co/0sf6m5ppEE pic.twitter.com/8j7AmpaASu — HK. (@HammaadKhaann) April 13, 2023

JPL will air throughout Ramadan after Iftaar, only on ARY Digital.