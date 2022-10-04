Watch: Rabya Kulsoom aka Maila from fraud asked for an autograph by a persistent fan

Actor and host Faizan Sheikh has posted a video on his Instagram account of the Fraud famed actress Rabya Kulsoom aka Maila sitting in a car talking to someone over the call.

Faizan rushes to her and asks for an autograph. She points out that she is on a call but he keeps insisting, to a point where her husband can be heard calling the security.

He wrote, “Bumped into MAILA from FRAUD and couldnt control myself but ask for a picture but she had so much attitude that she completely ignored me because she was on a call with TALAL I guess.” He quips, “But wait, woh to mar nahin gaya (wasn’t he dead)…..OOPS!!”

Rabya, in response, commented, “lololol these fans my God!”

It is pertinent to mention that Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh are real-life siblings. They are the children of veteran actress Parveen Akber.

Coming to Maila’s character in Fraud, she had lost her husband, Talal in the recent episode and her mother-in-law is steadfast in not keeping her at home because she feels Maila is responsible for his death.

On the other hand, Maya is constantly asked to say yes to Shan’s mother for her hand. However, she does not want to get married to anyone right now.

How do you think will fraud unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.