Watch: Fan trains his “Sinf e Aahan”

From heels to army boots, ARY Digital’s Sinf e Aahan is literally changing the prevalent patriarchal perception of the country. Girls like Mahjabeen Mastaan, Rabia Safeer, Pariwesh Jamal, Shaista Khanzada, and Arzoo Daniel are told time and again that they could not join the army because they are women, and they lack perseverance. However, they not only join the army, but they also find a home at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

Following the 11th episode, abundant drama aficionados took to Twitter to applaud the drama, the story, dialogues, and all the actors. Moreover, amid usual praise and appreciation, a Twitterati posted a video of himself teaching Taekwondo techniques to his daughter, calling her his “Sinf-e-Aahan.” Let’s have a look.

I am training my Sinf-e-aahan ???????????????? …

In back ground#SinfeAahan Is being played pic.twitter.com/U0w89P8Tgg — Syed Muhammad Ali (@SmAli92) February 6, 2022

He writes, “I am training my Sinf-e-aahan,” as the drama plays in the background.

In the 11th episode, all girls have written letters to their family members, expressing their love for them. They have also discussed how much do they miss them while living at PMA. The girls have also started their proper training of gun handling.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.