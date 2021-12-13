Three episodes of Sinf e Aahan have premiered and all of them are trending in the top five on YouTube across Pakistan. It is mainly due to the exceptionally talented actors and a very intriguing storyline.

In the third episode, all five girls have reached the ISSB Examination Center. They are joined by a bunch of other candidates, including the debutant, Dananeer Mobeen, playing the super-bubbly character of Syeda Sidra in the drama.

As the episode started Saturday night, fans and drama enthusiasts took to Twitter to praise the cast and the team. Apart from the usual appreciation, many people wrote about Dananeer and her flawless portrayal of a positive and chirpy girl with loads of dreams, aka, Syeda Sidra.

appreciation tweet for dananeer who did her acting debut so good. ????

and this scene is so hilarious.

Arzoo's expressions >> i- ????#sinfeaahan @DananeerM pic.twitter.com/zHZRefqUJ1 — Hoorain. (@hooreign) December 11, 2021

#sinfeaahan A huge round of applause for Dananeer as Syda

Sidra.A natural performer, it didn't feel at all that she is a new comer.Acting with such big & experienced names is not easy and to make your presence felt among them is even a bigger task. She managed both.

@DananeerM pic.twitter.com/AoBqjfegqO — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) December 12, 2021

For a debut actress she's doing pretty good. And please she's cute ????? #sinfeaahan pic.twitter.com/SYOdbdJ8xP — Fatima?~ (@itsFatimaahere) December 11, 2021

There's no doubt for a debut actress she's performing her act absolutely brilliant. ? #sinfeaahan #Dananeer pic.twitter.com/ZrFBUuqSXp — Hamza Rana (Rajpoot) (@Hamza_Rana01) December 12, 2021

I completely adore #Dananeer performance ?????? She throughly proved herself that beauty with brain. Her each comic relief punch lines are hilarious ????#sinfeahan pic.twitter.com/CASpYMO7eq — Osama Ahmed (@osamtistic) December 12, 2021

Hands down Dananeer smashed her performance. Love the way she carried her hijab so elegantly. Need more of this in pak drama. #SinfeAahan — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 11, 2021

Dananeer’s strong debut she’s doing great <3 — zoha. (@anything4sajal) December 11, 2021

A few fans loved Syeda Sidra, while the others pointed out similarities between them and her.

i love dananeer’s character!!! she’s so cutee — ????? (@raatraazi) December 11, 2021

Sari baatein aik taraf lkn yeh dananeer bilkul meri jesi hai (DRAMAY MEIN) ???????????????????? — Careless Sadia (@Noones_fav) December 11, 2021

How do you think will Sinf e Aahan unfold? Are you also rooting for this Arzoo-Sidra bonding? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

