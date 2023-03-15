Fans find Sar e Rah “a breath of fresh air”, praise its uniqueness

With just six episodes and an ocean of emotions, the extensively appreciated mini-series Sar e Rah ended Saturday night. The final and sixth episode of the superhit television series was filled with extraordinarily satisfying content, as it gave us a look into the lives of all the five lead actors after their respective episodes.

Rania has updated her ride and is starting her entrepreneurial journey with a driving school. On the other hand, Rameen not only gets her lawful share of wealth from her father but also a long-awaited forgiveness. Mizna is reunited with her husband, who is not scared to tell his mother about his health issues to make sure his wife is not questioned again. Shifa also lives with her parents now. Sarang has his training in Lahore and will soon be posted as an Assistant Commissioner somewhere. Their stepmother and brother are apparently sorry for the behavior. Sarang asks Rania to make sure to give them a reality check whenever they seem distracted. Likewise, Maryam literally drags Salman to the boss, tells him everything, and gives a rather painful but true depiction of what women in the country go through every day.

Fans and drama aficionados took to Twitter to appreciate Sar e Rah. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Sar e rah was phenomenal. So beautifully wrapped. This is what we are capable of. Our industry has so much potential if used right. Kudos to everyone involved in this project. Please do watch this mini series of 6 eps if you haven’t.????????#sarErah — ???????? (@paindupastry) March 11, 2023

#SareRah has been an absolute breathe of fresh air. It’s literally proven we are capable of writing & producing good stories. A show where we have promoted empowering the women around us & it hasn’t even been one bit preachy. Utter brilliance ???????????? — Shanzay (@arustedheart) March 12, 2023

Sar-e-rah, what an amazing drama.????

Each character had a very strong message and I really hope the audience tries to apply those „learnings“ in their own lives.

Also the whole cast did a fantastic job, loved each and everyone’s performance????@sabaqamar7861 #SareRah — S (@soniahahax) March 12, 2023

It's the last episode of #Sarerah and I'm crying???? what a beautiful drama which highlighted issues of the society so well. Love #SabaQamar and the whole cast????? pic.twitter.com/GFgh0nb4GT — Carpe Diem???????? (@CarpeDiem5523) March 12, 2023

A great show..positive..inspiring and an eye opener not only in Indian and Pakistani societies but all conservative countries. Thanks to everyone who shared in creating this drama ? #SareRah pic.twitter.com/j2nVJYmJQ7 — MFahmy (@Sweet_sixty) March 13, 2023

Sar e Rah is such a breath of fresh air, istg. The brilliant portrayal of characters & highlighting our social taboos ie. women empowerment, gender inequality, workplace harassment & male infertility. Loved the script- eagerly looking fwd to more such shows! ???? #SareRah — afaa (@affraayy) March 13, 2023

In this era where cringe dramas are appreciated in which boldness, vulgarity, selfishness, lewdness, cheap domestic politics etc are shown, I'll appreciate this drama which is based on reality without showing anything wrong in it.#SareRah ?????????? pic.twitter.com/IAsMfSSIfV — Ayesha SKhan????? (@AyeshaSKhan5) March 13, 2023

Finished binge watching #SareRah within the past few hours and such a good and socially relevant show! Glad they finished the story in 6 episodes instead of dragging it out. All the actors did justice to their characters. Loved the finale and how it all comes together???????????? — Ashiiiiii???? (@Shaaaaaaa99x) March 13, 2023

This drama has to be at the Oscars. What a masterpiece. Really touched my heart. Deserves a standing ovation and a big round of applause. Will miss this drama so much. Well done the whole Sar-e-Rah team. Thank you ????#SareRah #SabaQamar — Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) March 12, 2023

#SarERah 's last episode made me shed happy tears?????????????????? — ???????????? (@SyedaaMahamm) March 12, 2023

#SarERah what an amazing mini series! Such an important series! KUDOSSS TO THE WHOLE TEAM???????????? — Toheed (@toheedx_) March 12, 2023

This was a phenomenal drama, very well written script enlightening different social injustice faced by people?? short but incredible series#sabaqamar as always best with her character she choose???? Kitne pyaar se itni badi baat samjha gyi hai????

kudos to the whole team of #sarerah pic.twitter.com/XMPLdwdPUu — Hitarthi (@ForeverDivek) March 12, 2023

sare rah came to an end but i was such a breath of fresh air ?????????#SareRah — Azka??????? (@azka_twts) March 12, 2023

#SareRah wasnt just progressive, it was also entertaining and impactful with great writing, acting and direction. And the best thing: it has been a big hit!! Love a success story like this on Pak tv. — Pixiedust94 (@Pixiedust941) March 12, 2023

What is your favorite part of Sar e Rah? Have your say in the comments’ section below.