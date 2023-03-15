Fans find Sar e Rah “a breath of fresh air”, praise its uniqueness

With just six episodes and an ocean of emotions, the extensively appreciated mini-series Sar e Rah ended Saturday night. The final and sixth episode of the superhit television series was filled with extraordinarily satisfying content, as it gave us a look into the lives of all the five lead actors after their respective episodes.

Rania has updated her ride and is starting her entrepreneurial journey with a driving school. On the other hand, Rameen not only gets her lawful share of wealth from her father but also a long-awaited forgiveness. Mizna is reunited with her husband, who is not scared to tell his mother about his health issues to make sure his wife is not questioned again. Shifa also lives with her parents now. Sarang has his training in Lahore and will soon be posted as an Assistant Commissioner somewhere. Their stepmother and brother are apparently sorry for the behavior. Sarang asks Rania to make sure to give them a reality check whenever they seem distracted. Likewise, Maryam literally drags Salman to the boss, tells him everything, and gives a rather painful but true depiction of what women in the country go through every day.

Fans and drama aficionados took to Twitter to appreciate Sar e Rah. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

What is your favorite part of Sar e Rah? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

