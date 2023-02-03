Isn’t ‘Sar-e-Rah’ the need of the hour?
The drama Sar-e-Rah overall discusses the idea of embracing change and flying high by losing all the weight for the women of Pakistan.
Sar-e-Rah is an exceptionally well-written drama, which discusses the stories that are scattered all around us but unfortunately, we tend to shy away from shedding some light on them.
Sar-e-Rah will share the stories of women who are the victim of child marriages, girls who are being suffocated solely because of their gender, daughters who are unable to help their fathers as their honor will be at “stake” and transgenders/intersex persons who are being humiliated for their identity.
Belonging to a lower middle-class background, Rania, played by Saba Qamar always wanted to be a doctor, but her circumstances didn’t allow her to be so.
Sunita Marshall as Mizna was made a doctor just because she could get married into an affluent family and that’s exactly what happened. But after marriage, she has to face the stress given by society for not having a child.
Saboor Ali as Rameen is studying for her Master’s Degree. She is beautiful and stays updated with the latest fashion and beauty trends. She gets famous when one of her friends leaks her private fun video on social media and it gets viral.
Muneeb Butt as Sarang was born an intersex person and for that reason alone, he has been living a miserable life since childhood. Sarang’s father has always been very supportive and has trained his son to face the world with courage and resilience. Sarang is studying to clear civil service exams while fighting societal evils simultaneously.
Hareem Farooq as Maryam is one of the three daughters of Shamsher Khan – a landlord who owns several fruit farms. Maryam was forcefully married to her maternal cousin in her childhood; now that she is an adult, she refuses to go to her in-laws.
Women around us are dealing with a lot of suffering, criticism, and injustice. As a society, our responsibility is to take care of them and give them their deserved space and rights.
Written By: Adeel Razzaq
Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti
Cast:
- Saba Qamar
- Sunita Marshall
- Saboor Ali
- Muneeb Butt
- Hareem Farooq
- Mikaal Zulfiqar
- Saba Faisal
- Junaid Jamshed
- Sania Saeed
- Rashid Farooqui
- Javeria Saud
- Nazli Soomro
- Nabeel Zafar
- Fazila Qazi
- Mirza Zain Baig
Sar-e-Rah is starting on Saturday, 4th February at 09:00 PM, on ARY Digital.
