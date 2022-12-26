Muneeb Butt, Saba Qamar to star in ARY Digital’s next mega project?

With ARY Digital dramas literally breaking all charts of viewership both on television and on YouTube, we have got great news for all the drama aficionados.

Just imagine the most-watched entertainment channel going the extra mile for its beloved consumers by actually responding to fans’ requests for more entertainment.

Well, super handsome, Muneeb Butt has just published photos on his Instagram account, unveiling his next project with ARY Digital. He writes, “Am really excited to announce that I am playing a very unique character of first trans Assistant commissioner in my upcoming project. Something that breaks the stereotypes in our society.”

“I had been anxiously waiting to reveal the character that I will be playing soon. It has been the most challenging role I have ever had to play, where I had to truly get out of my comfort zone. Hope you enjoy the journey with me,” the Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor continues. He also pays gratitude to his co-actor in the project, Saba Qamar, and the production house, iDream Entertainment.

Likewise, the Fraud protagonist, Saba Qamar also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself sitting on the steering wheel of a taxi. She wrote, “Been waiting to announce that I am part of a very unique and special project from Idream entertainment coming soon to ARY and yes this one is special!!”

