Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha | Neelo is getting all the appreciation she deserves

With tremendous TRPs and millions of YouTube views on the episodes, one of ARY Digital’s latest visual delights, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons. Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali, Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, and Neelo played by Rabya Kulsoom are creating magic with their exceptional acting.

Soon after episode seven aired Monday night, #MujhePyaarHuaTha instantly became a top Twitter trend in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. People went gaga over the extraordinary execution of the entire episode, especially the scenes with Wahaj Ali aka Saad with Rabya Kulsoom aka Neelo.

Saad is hurt and seeing Maheer only hurts him more. Neelo knows everything but she chooses to stay silent when Maheer’s mother accuses Saad and his entire family of making Maheer’s life miserable. Had she said she knew about Maheer and Areeb, things would have been different but she just loves Saad so much and she knows how much he loves Maheer.

The mehndi scene made everyone cry, and why not? The only person Saad loved dearly was asking him to mention Areeb’s name in the mehndi. Neelo could not see her brother go through an enormous amount of pain so she decides to apply mehndi to Maheer’s hands. She is also hurt because her beloved brother is suffering silently, sarcastically asks him to make the stage, get the car prepared and pick Areeb for the wedding.

Drama aficionados took to Twitter to express their admiration for the Neelo–Saad duo and especially the former’s acting. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

How do you think will Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

