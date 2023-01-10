Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha | Saad gets his heart broken, which breaks abundant hearts

With tremendous TRPs and millions of YouTube views on the episodes, ARY Digital’s latest visual delight, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons. Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali and Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz are creating magic with their exceptional acting.

Soon after episode five went on air Monday night, #MujhePyaarHuaTha instantly became a top Twitter trend in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even India. People went gaga over the extraordinary execution of the entire episode, especially the scenes with Wahaj Ali aka Saad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Elders agree on Saad and Maheer’s engagement but Saad is unhappy because he has seen discomfort in the eyes of Maheer when she gets to know about the development. He talks to her, finds out about Areeb, and without any protest, he chooses to suffer in silence. In lieu of imposing his love, he relinquishes with tears in his eyes while he writes a sad poem for Maheer.

Let’s have a look at what the people say about Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha episode five.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Also Read: Kuch Ankahi starts with a beautiful episode
You might also like
Blogs

ARY Digital Network: The Largest Digital Footprint in Pakistan

Blogs

Kuch Ankahi | Empowerment, wit, and love galore

Blogs

ARY Digital | No. 1 channel for last 12 years!

Blogs

Nabeel Zafar of Bulbulay just made the entire year of this fan

[X] Close