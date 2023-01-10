Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha | Saad gets his heart broken, which breaks abundant hearts

With tremendous TRPs and millions of YouTube views on the episodes, ARY Digital’s latest visual delight, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons. Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali and Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz are creating magic with their exceptional acting.

Soon after episode five went on air Monday night, #MujhePyaarHuaTha instantly became a top Twitter trend in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even India. People went gaga over the extraordinary execution of the entire episode, especially the scenes with Wahaj Ali aka Saad.

Elders agree on Saad and Maheer’s engagement but Saad is unhappy because he has seen discomfort in the eyes of Maheer when she gets to know about the development. He talks to her, finds out about Areeb, and without any protest, he chooses to suffer in silence. In lieu of imposing his love, he relinquishes with tears in his eyes while he writes a sad poem for Maheer.

Let’s have a look at what the people say about Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha episode five.

Without any dialogue Wahaj can express every emotion through his eyes ???? His eyes soften in love, harden with anger, widen in fear, narrow in suspicion, roll in exasperation, glaze with boredom, and weep in sadness#WahajAli #mujhepyaarhuatha pic.twitter.com/ZT9Sjs7W8q — Sitara (@sitara_t) January 9, 2023

Ever wondered how do you kill yourself without actually dying? Simple. Love someone who doesn't love you back????#MujhePyaarHuaTha | #WahajAli | #HaniaAmir pic.twitter.com/GsYNB1mjr8 — . (@Fouzia_here) January 4, 2023

my heart broke with his. wahaj doing a phenomenal job with those subtle expressions while speaking to maheer and the scene after in his room. #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/DWG2ihOiK6 — ???????????????? (@shanxeditss) January 2, 2023

So everyone is busy moving on with their life, it's only Saad whose life is standing still. His heart refusing to fathom the pain, his brain replaying that dreadful moment again n again! But ahh what grace and what patience. #WahajAli • #mujhepyaarhuatha pic.twitter.com/iFukbHmEh4 — Jiya ???????????? (@_Jaweria_) January 9, 2023

same saad, same i get you here ????

saad representing my mood fr. #wahajali #mujhepyaarhuatha pic.twitter.com/N0LCL27BKM — kriti (@shaamgulabii) January 9, 2023

can't see this pretty man crying even in fiction it feels rlly personal ???? [ #wahajali • #mujhepyaarhuatha ] pic.twitter.com/YCzV1BdvN2 — waliya (@waliyasayss) January 9, 2023

#MujhePyaarHuaTha did Saad just won the hearts of all the girls in Pakistan beating Areeb with an unmatchable margin ?????Kahmosh dukh with elegance. glad to see a hero who isn’t imposing his love on a girl. Instead her happiness is more imp even if it meant breaking his own heart pic.twitter.com/1JkiqG4QCa — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) January 3, 2023

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

