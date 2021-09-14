In the super-emotional and intriguing finale of Pardes, just when Aiman realized she could compromise for Ebad’s contentment and she regretted not being able to realize it earlier, she is astonished to see that Ebad had also realized that no matter how much you earn, family is the most important thing in anybody’s life and no luxury can replace it.

Soon after the last episode, fans instantly took to social media to express their happiness and satisfaction, and to appreciate the makers of Pardes for giving it a conclusion it deserved.

Emotional roller coaster ended finally!! Thanks Marina Khan for this project…!????

All actors did full justice to their roles..#Pardes — Bisma ???? (@Bisma933) September 13, 2021

People claim Pardes “The Best Pakistani Drama” for all the right reasons.

#pardes was the best Pakistani drama i saw .. its realy real in our life .. very sensitive moments that let cry on it really i felt so sad but the end was very nice .. really our life is to stop our parents karma that we give our children.. we need to learn the best ways pic.twitter.com/JfuMzZNLgS — FoFa (@FoFa3238) September 13, 2021

Pardes…!!

The Only TV Serial which is based on Reality and Great Content … Without any bad relationships and misunderstandings ….??

Wow #ARYDigital great Serial??????#Pardes — Fatima Masroor????????? (@FatimaMasroor56) September 13, 2021

Many fans confessed they got all emotional watching the final episode of the show.

Yeah, not me over here ugly crying at the end of #Pardes. This story has effectively moved between generations and given the audience a satisfying, realistic conclusion. What a beautiful finale. What a beautiful show. ???????????????? #PakistaniDramas pic.twitter.com/0ZY2rrh9EQ — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) September 13, 2021

#Pardes Why am I crying — Pastel Serendipity (@pastel_serene) September 13, 2021

Mondays will certainly be different now.

#Pardes I'm gonna miss watching this on Monday now ???? — danial 🙂 (@danialhussain24) September 13, 2021

While many drama aficionados admired Dur-e-Fishan and Affan Waheed for their impeccable acting skills and their effortless chemistry.

Absolutely loved the last episode of #Pardes!!@affanwaheed14 has left us speechless by his stellar performance????????????@durefishan96 is a brilliant performer????????

Great chemistry between Affan and Dur-e-fishan????#affanwaheed #durefishan pic.twitter.com/Zhz6cQ0efZ — Lollywood (@Lollywood17) September 14, 2021

SUCH AN AMAZING DRAMA AND AN AMAZING END OOOFFF THE CHEMISTRYOF DURE AND AFFAN IS ????????????????#pardes — ???? (@awazarawaam) September 13, 2021

Director Marina Khan and actors Shaista Lodhi and Dur-e-Fishan took to Social media to pen endearing notes to bid adieu to the spectacular project we call Pardes.

It was sooooo amazing working with Marina Khan and knowing her as person / as director. One of the most important person behind Pardes success.#MarinaKhan #ShaistaLodhi #Pardes pic.twitter.com/LPdAWoUY5m — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) September 6, 2021

What was your favorite moment from Pardes? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

