Farhan Saeed pledges to pay tribute to the living legends of Pakistan
This year has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the entire world. Be it fire in the forests, locust attack, plane crashes, or the pandemic, 2020 has emerged as a heart-pounding year as of now. With hundreds of thousands of deaths across the world, a lot of honorable Pakistani people like Tariq Aziz, Sabiha Khanum, Tariq Malik, amid others have transcended to the eternal world, with an outpour of love from their fans on different social media platforms. Thus, the heartthrob, Farhan Saeed has just initiated a campaign to remember, praise, appreciate, and admire the living legends to commemorate their achievements.
In the wake of host Tariq Aziz’s demise, the Pi Jaun singer took to Instagram to tell his followers to celebrate noteworthy Pakistani figures. He wrote, “Please support me in my humble attempt to celebrate Pakistan’s #LivingLegends – those who have selflessly served our country. I invite you to be part of my ode to their excellence and unmatched dedication and join me in saying thank you to them for all they have done.”
Please support me in my humble attempt to celebrate Pakistan's #LivingLegends – those who have selflessly served our country. I invite you to be part of my ode to their excellence and unmatched dedication and join me in saying thank you to them for all they have done #PakistaniHeroes
He started off the trend appreciating the veteran actor Qavi Khan. He said, “Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.”
As my first tribute to the #LivingLegends of Pakistan, I pay homage to @muhammadqavikhan sahab, the legenary actor par excellene who has been serving the country since 1952. I recently had the privilege of sharing the screen with him – both on television aswell as in a film. Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. He motivates younger actors by encouraging them to push the bar with each performance. To encourage us, Qavi sahab always tells us, we are better at what we do than his generation was. His wealth of experience is a guide book for those who have only just recently joined the industry. For these reasons and many more, I wish to pay tribute to him and I call on each of you to also celebrate the legend that he is. Post your ode to him across any social media platform #LivingLegendQaviKhan and be sure to tag me. I will repost your messages of appreciation as my thank you to him. In Qavi sahab's own words: "Neeyat ki sachai or mohabbat may khaloos he mohabbat ka sadqa hai" #PakistaniHeroes
The Tich Button actor then paid homage to the woman with a magical voice, Abida Parveen who is “globally recognized as an iconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe.”
Today I pay tribute to the one and the only , Abida Parveen Jee – a #LivingLegend whose immense talent transcends borders. Abida Parveen is globally recognized as an inconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe. As a person, Abida ji embodies the very essence of Sufism. The few times I have had a chance to meet with her, I have witnessed first hand her absolute humility and respect for others. Be it another muscian or a fan, everyone and anyone is extended the same warmth and courtesy by her. This undoubtedly the trademark of a true Sufi. Abida ji is ubdoubtedly a source of pride and inspiration for every Pakistani. Her ever-willingness to learn and teach others is incredible and a lesson for us all. She as paved the way for generations to come and pursue their journey. I too take inspiration from her unmatched passion – her work has always been a major source of inspiration and motivation for me. I request you to extend your gratitude to Abida ji by celebrating her contributions to music and to Pakistan. Share your favourite qawali, song, verses anything that you would like to be highlighted and I'll reshare that on my stories. Thank you, Abida ji for saying it like it is – undoubtedly ……. “Dhoondo Gay Agar Mulkon Mulkon Milne Ke Nahi Nayab Hain Hum” @abidaparveenofficial #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes
The literal comedy king, Umer Sharif happened to be the third living legend Farhan Saeed spoke about. He penned, “I have and will always be a big, big fan of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab – both on and off screen.”
I have and will always be a big, big fan of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab – both on and off screen. An absolute showman for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit his versatility of his craft. He will undoubted have you laughing hysterically, anywhere and everywhere you meet him. His humble nature however supercedes even his immense talent. I was with him at an airport once when he wasn't feeling too well. A group of fans approached us for a photographs and he very graciously, instantly obliged. He not took photographs with them but also shared a few laughs and thanked them for appreciating his work. I cant forget his very gracious advice: "Yeh log hain, tou hum hain – inko kabhi inkaar nahi karna". His words have since been etched in my memory. I have toured India multiple times and if there is one ambassador of Pakistani culture and talent across the border, it is none other than Umer sahab. His humor undoubtedly transcends boundaries. I've had countless fans across the border asking me to convey to him their messages of love, respect and admiration. His services to Pakistan and his legacy are unmatched. No amount of gratitude will ever be enough to thank him but this is a small token of appreciation from all of us. Celebrate the legend that is Umer Sharif by sharing across your social media platforms your tribute to his greatness. We pray his guidance and support stays with us and Allah keep him in good health. #umersharif #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes
The person who played an integral part in bringing the Cricket World Cup to Pakistan in 1992, Javed Miandad joined the list. “The magic of Javed sahab’s last ball six against arch-rivals India in Sharjah still lives on. An integral part of Pakistan’s World Cup winning squad of 1992 – words aren’t enough to describe the glory his career has brought to Pakistan,” the singer wrote.
Cricket is a passion in Pakistan! Today, I pay tribute to the legendary cricketer extraordinaire – the one and only, Javed Miandad sahab. His career and achievements need no introduction.The magic of Javed sahab's last ball six against arch-rivals India in Sharjah still lives on. An integral part of Pakistan's World Cup winning squad of 1992 – words aren't enough to describe the glory his career has brought to Pakistan. I am grateful for the privilege of knowing Javed sahab off the pitch. He is friends with an uncle and is undoubtedly one of the most down to earth human beings I have known. He is a true friend and showers love and affection upon everyone around him. This is a small attempt on my part to say thank you to Javed sahab – we will forever be grateful to him for his stellar contributions to cricket and our country. I invite you come forward and extend your appreciation to this #LivingLegend. Javed sahab, aap sada khush rahain, salaamat rahain, aabaad rahain. Pakistan kay liyay aap ki khidmaat ka bayhad shukriya. #PakistaniHeroes #LivingLegends
What do you think about this fascinating initiative taken by Farhan Saeed and who else do you think can join the list? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
