Farhan Saeed pledges to pay tribute to the living legends of Pakistan

This year has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the entire world. Be it fire in the forests, locust attack, plane crashes, or the pandemic, 2020 has emerged as a heart-pounding year as of now. With hundreds of thousands of deaths across the world, a lot of honorable Pakistani people like Tariq Aziz, Sabiha Khanum, Tariq Malik, amid others have transcended to the eternal world, with an outpour of love from their fans on different social media platforms. Thus, the heartthrob, Farhan Saeed has just initiated a campaign to remember, praise, appreciate, and admire the living legends to commemorate their achievements.

In the wake of host Tariq Aziz’s demise, the Pi Jaun singer took to Instagram to tell his followers to celebrate noteworthy Pakistani figures. He wrote, “Please support me in my humble attempt to celebrate Pakistan’s #LivingLegends – those who have selflessly served our country. I invite you to be part of my ode to their excellence and unmatched dedication and join me in saying thank you to them for all they have done.”

He started off the trend appreciating the veteran actor Qavi Khan. He said, “Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.”

The Tich Button actor then paid homage to the woman with a magical voice, Abida Parveen who is “globally recognized as an iconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe.”

The literal comedy king, Umer Sharif happened to be the third living legend Farhan Saeed spoke about. He penned, “I have and will always be a big, big fan of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab – both on and off screen.”

The person who played an integral part in bringing the Cricket World Cup to Pakistan in 1992, Javed Miandad joined the list. “The magic of Javed sahab’s last ball six against arch-rivals India in Sharjah still lives on. An integral part of Pakistan’s World Cup winning squad of 1992 – words aren’t enough to describe the glory his career has brought to Pakistan,” the singer wrote.

