Rubina Ashraf expresses gratitude to fans and friends as she recovers from COVID-19

With at least 181,000 positive Coronavirus cases across Pakistan, renowned Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf was also at the hospital, battling the pandemic after she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Details of the actress being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after Pakistani actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter. He wrote, “Prayers for sister Rubina Ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen.” He, however, later responded to a tweet, saying that he has talked to Rubina Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that she is getting better.

Moreover, today, the veteran actress herself took to Instagram to post a photo with fellow actress Badar Khalil, thanking her and all the fans for the prayers and love that saved her. She wrote, “Ur love saved me guys !! Thanku for all the prayers.”

Her first post after the recovery has garnered an outpour of love and wishes from friends and fans alike.

Here’s wishing Rubina Ashraf good health and contentment galore.

