Prayers Pour in as Rubina Ashraf bravely battles COVID-19

With at least 104,000 positive Coronavirus cases across Pakistan, renowned Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf is in the hospital, battling the pandemic after she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

Details of the actress being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after Pakistani actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter. He wrote, “Prayers for sister Rubina Ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen.”

He, however, later responded to a tweet, saying that he has talked to Rubina Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that she is getting better.

She is getting better .. spoke to her hubby . Allah is most merciful https://t.co/j3T58HeG5J — Syed Sajid Hasan (@saiyidsajidshah) June 7, 2020

As soon as the news came out, her fans and members of the Pakistani drama fraternity prayed for her speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed prayed for her quick recovery.

Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery pic.twitter.com/CK5jdkSvze — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 7, 2020

His tweet was also responded by another celebrity Mahira Khan, who commented ‘InshAllah’ on his post.

Fellow actors, Sakina Samo, Simi Raheal, Sana Javed, Aijaz Aslam, Ali Rehman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Osama Tahir, Mansha Pasha, and others made sure to send her loads of prayers and love, urging others to pray for her as well.

Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her speedy recovery . — SANA JAVED (@IamSanaJaved) June 7, 2020

Please pray for #RubinaAshraf as she battles #COVID19. May Allah give her a speedy recovery. — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) June 7, 2020

Praying for you Rubina Ashraf ji???????? — IqraAzizHussain (@iqraazizhussain) June 7, 2020

Sending a prayer to Rubina Ashraf jee! Hoping and praying she gets well soon! ?????? — manshapasha (@manshapasha) June 7, 2020

Singer and actor Ali Zafar not only send prayers but also confessed he admired her in the iconic PTV era.

Prayers for her and all those infected. I hear she is getting better with the grace of God. She was my first childhood crush when she used to play a role of a princess in a play on PTV. I used to call her “Shehzadi”. Always so warm and pleasant. #RubinaAshraf https://t.co/n954JFgpJv — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 8, 2020

May Rubina Ashraf get well soon.

