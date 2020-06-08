Prayers Pour in as Rubina Ashraf bravely battles COVID-19

With at least 104,000 positive Coronavirus cases across Pakistan, renowned Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf is in the hospital, battling the pandemic after she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

Details of the actress being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after Pakistani actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter. He wrote, “Prayers for sister Rubina Ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen.”

He, however, later responded to a tweet, saying that he has talked to Rubina Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that she is getting better.

As soon as the news came out, her fans and members of the Pakistani drama fraternity prayed for her speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed prayed for her quick recovery.

His tweet was also responded by another celebrity Mahira Khan, who commented ‘InshAllah’ on his post.

Fellow actors, Sakina Samo, Simi Raheal, Sana Javed, Aijaz Aslam, Ali Rehman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Osama Tahir, Mansha Pasha, and others made sure to send her loads of prayers and love, urging others to pray for her as well.

Hope Rubina is doing well. This too shall pass

Singer and actor Ali Zafar not only send prayers but also confessed he admired her in the iconic PTV era.

May Rubina Ashraf get well soon.

