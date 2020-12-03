Faryaad | Life is not always what you dream

Faryaad is the story of Irza and Haroon who are in love with each other but their intimacy fails to get materialized into marriage because life is not always as one dreams it to be.

She eventually gets married to a very cunning guy Umair which marks the advent of sufferings in her life.

Aiza Awan as Irza is an educated and loving girl who faces the wrath of Haroon’s commitment to marriage.

Adeel Chaudhry as Haroon is a simple and well-mannered boy who is forced by her mother to marry someone else.

Zahid Ahmed as Umair is a very shrewd and deceitful person who takes advantage of other people.

Umair takes advantage of this opportunity to marry this innocent girl Irza.

Nawal Saeed as Anum is a single mother who also becomes a victim of Umair’s deceitful marriage.

Umair exploits Anum to support him financially while Irza suffers at the hand of both Umair and Haroon!

Gul-e-Rana as Nuzhat Ara is Umair’s clever mother who supports him in all his dubious schemes.

Sana Askari as Haseena is Umair’s sister who also becomes a victim of a fake marriage proposal.

Written By: Rehana Aftab

Directed By: Shafaat Hussain and Syed Ali Raza

Cast:

Zahid Ahmed

Adeel Chaudhry

Aiza Awan

Nawal Saeed

Zainub Qayoom

Gul e Rana Azhar

Sana Askari

Mariam Ansari

Raja Haider

Amna Malik

Naveed Raza

Tabbasum Arif

Malik Raza

Abdul Rahim

Fahad Ahmed

Faryaad is Starting from 4th December and will be aired every Friday to Sunday at 7:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

