The name Zahid Ahmed is not new to the populace who watches Pakistani dramas. Zahid is all about an amalgam of super-chic personality, suave looks, and flamboyant acting skills. ARY Digital’s Faryaad happens to be one of the recent dramas he has worked in and he certainly has stolen the show with his impeccable portrayal of Murad, to say the least.

As much as the people enjoyed watching him die in the latest episode of Faryaad, they were also sad that the show is ending this Friday, for, it offered all the ingredients of a binge-worthy visual delight.

Related: Faryaad | Life is not always what you dream

Apart from Zahid, watching Adeel Chaudhry and Aiza Awan is no less than a treat. From their love to the heartbreak, people are awestruck by the chemistry Adeel and Aiza carried.

Murad’s evil schemes and conspiracies have not only ended his life, but his entire family is in a quagmire, especially his mother, who nurtured him despite knowing his intentions. She is currently in a shelter for abandoned people.

On the other hand, Haroon has expressed he still has feelings for Mahnoor and even his mother is ready for the two to get married.

Do you think Mahnoor will say yes to Haroon? Have your say in the comments’ section below.