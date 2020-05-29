Faryal Mehmood, Daniyal Raheal tie the knot in intimate Nikkah ceremony
Renowned actors Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday. The celebrity couple took to social media to share the news of their nikkah with their fans.
Faryal took to Instagram to post a set of Instagram stories talking about the intimate event. She went on to say she hasn’t posted anything as of now because they do not have their professional pictures ready. She said, “We will definitely post very very nice pictures very very soon.” She paid gratitude to all the friends and fans for being happy.
Furthermore, she emphasizes that there will be ceremonial wedding events once the pandemic outbreak is over. She says her family and best friends were with her over video calls throughout the nikkah.
Her better half, Daniyal Raheal took to Facebook to write a note about their special day. “Almost a week ago we set of by road for lahore but, our journey did not start there. We met and spent the last two years navigating through each others lives to get to this point. We drove for half a day across hundreds of miles, together, to make the pilgrimage to my family so that we could be with each other for what I know is forever. Everything was perfect. Except a lot of things. My wife’s entire family is in the states. They were all there on various phones. Crying, smiling, cheering, praying for us. We missed them. My own family managed to pull together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything. I am the luckiest man. I honestly am. Times are strange…
Love hard!
Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal,” he wrote.
My first Eidi??????? I had to post this picture last night but to be honest I'm STILL extremely exhausted by the drive from Khi to Lahore! It was INTENSE but loved each and every bit of it. So MUCH MORE to come!!! Thank you @simi_raheal_official @mehreenraheal ????? I and @daniyalraheal if it weren't for you I wouldn't have found these little khushiyan that make life so worth living. I love you all so very much???????? #sograteful #alhamdullilah #saymashallah #eid #firsteidi #faryalmehmood #daniyalraheal #simiraheal #mehreenraheal #eidshenanigans #eid2020 #lahore2020 #eidinlahore
Daniyal’s mother Simi Raheal uploaded a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram with an adorable note. She penned, “MashaAllah our son #Daniyal Raheal and #Faryalmahmood had a very intimate happy nikah ceremony. We are delighted to have Faryal as our bahoo! May Allah shower his blessings on this Union may they live in peace harmony love and acceptance. May their journey be of wonder and discoveries.”
??MashaAllah our son #DaniyalRaheal and #Faryalmahmood had a very intimate happy nikah ceremony ???????????? we are delighted to have Faryal as our bahoo ! May Allah shower his blessings on this Union may they live in peace harmony love and acceptance . May their journey be of wonder and discoveries???? we need to thank #WaleedZaman of #bareezeman #shahname for the last minute magic of #Daniyalraheals outfit the dhoti Kurta was just perfect ??????Thankyou!!
Here’s wishing the couple a life of togetherness filled with love and contentment galore.
