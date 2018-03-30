Fawad And Deepika To Share The Stage Today

Undisputedly, the gorgeous, Deepika Padukone rules ample hearts with her stunning looks and extraordinary acting capabilities. The heartthrob, Fawad Afzal Khan is no less when it comes to a grand personification and subtle acting. Abundant fans and followers of both these celebrities can give up literally everything to see these talented thespians depict an onscreen couple.

The Prince of Khoobsurat and Rani Padmaavati were well celebrated back in 2016, when they slayed the runway, as they walked as the showstoppers for an Indian designer, exhilarating the spectators, extracting absolute affection oozing out of them.

However, this was not the only instance where our favorite stars complemented each other. Our lover boy almost got Deepz on her knees when he talked about her beauty at length as a challenge from Karan Johar in IIFA Awards 2016.

Furthermore, the starlet and heartthrob have been seen together in various parties along with their friends. According to few movie critiques, they would have possessed a power couple if the ongoing ban on Pakistani artistes would not have implemented.

Even the ban can’t get our favorites apart since they are all revved up to meet today for an event. Both protagonists will be seen enthralling their audience in Dubai as they share the stage. Moreover, Bollywood big guns like Vidya Balan and Jackie Shroff are also expected to attend the event.

The Life of a Pi protagonist, Irrfan Khan, was also expected to be in the attendees but due to his unfortunate sickness, he was taken to the UK for treatment. The remaining celebs will surely miss him in the function.

Both artists have shared their desire to work together on variable instances. Khan says, “I would be very excited to work with Deepika. It would be an amazing experience. I am very excited and enthusiastic about it. Those would be the two right words to describe my feelings about our collaboration.” Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the starlet has named Fawad Khan to be her on-screen hubby in Padmaavat and has arranged a meeting between the director and Khan.

We hope and pray, may the cuties make it to the bigger screen with each other some time. We are hands down uber excited to see them together.

