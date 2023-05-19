FIFA unveils the official logo and campaign for World Cup 2026

Get ready for an extraordinary sporting extravaganza as FIFA, the esteemed global governing body of football, proudly presents the official logo and campaign for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience as Canada, Mexico, and the United States join forces to host this colossal event, promising to captivate the world like never before. The grand unveiling of the official logo and campaign took place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the illustrious Griffith Observatory in the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a remarkable milestone in the history of football, as it marks the inaugural edition to embrace 48 teams, a significant increase from the current 32. This momentous expansion provides a sensational platform for emerging football nations to flaunt their skills and leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Behold the captivating FIFA World Cup 2026 logo, unveiled in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the illustrious two-time World Cup champion, Ronaldo Nazário. This iconic emblem features the illustrious FIFA World Cup trophy majestically resting atop the number 26. Adorned in vibrant hues of red, white, and blue, symbolizing the three host countries – the United States, Mexico, and Canada – the logo perfectly embodies the unity and collaboration that unites these remarkable nations.

Also Read: FC Barcelona Crowned La Liga Champions

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, ecstatically proclaimed, “The logo and campaign encapsulate the electrifying energy and sheer excitement of football, flawlessly reflecting the unity and collaboration shared among our three extraordinary host nations. We are overjoyed to share this visual masterpiece with fans worldwide, eagerly anticipating their presence in North America for the remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026.”