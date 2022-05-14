Fraud | How deception & lies ruin lives

Fraud is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery. When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of Tabraiz, all hell breaks loose.

Saba Qamar as Maya is the daughter of a teacher. She is a soft-spoken, obedient, and loving girl.

Ahsan Khan as Tabraiz is a Fraud. He is cheating on Maya, and has several hidden motives.

Mikaal Zulfiqar as Shan is a divorced man and a father of a seven-year-old child; blindly loves his stepmother and two sisters.

Tabraiz traps Maya and her family into marrying her. However, she marries him with a pure heart.

Once she is deceived, her life seems to be ending in misery but life goes on. When trust hurts you, trusting someone doesn’t seem to be an option. But the beauty of life lies in giving it another chance.

Written By: Zanjabeel Asim

Directed By: Saqib Khan

Cast:

Saba Qamar

Ahsan Khan

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Rabia Kulsoom

Adnan Samad Khan

Mehmood Aslam

Nida Mumtaz

Nazli Soomro

Asma Abbas

Annie Zaidi

Fraud is starting from 14th May and will be aired every Saturday at 8:00 pm.