Fraud | How deception & lies ruin lives
Fraud is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery. When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of Tabraiz, all hell breaks loose.
Saba Qamar as Maya is the daughter of a teacher. She is a soft-spoken, obedient, and loving girl.
Ahsan Khan as Tabraiz is a Fraud. He is cheating on Maya, and has several hidden motives.
Mikaal Zulfiqar as Shan is a divorced man and a father of a seven-year-old child; blindly loves his stepmother and two sisters.
Tabraiz traps Maya and her family into marrying her. However, she marries him with a pure heart.
Once she is deceived, her life seems to be ending in misery but life goes on. When trust hurts you, trusting someone doesn’t seem to be an option. But the beauty of life lies in giving it another chance.
Written By: Zanjabeel Asim
Directed By: Saqib Khan
Cast:
- Saba Qamar
- Ahsan Khan
- Mikaal Zulfiqar
- Rabia Kulsoom
- Adnan Samad Khan
- Mehmood Aslam
- Nida Mumtaz
- Nazli Soomro
- Asma Abbas
- Annie Zaidi
Fraud is starting from 14th May and will be aired every Saturday at 8:00 pm.
