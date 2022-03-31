Get your Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) passes today!

Every Ramadan, after breaking fast with scrumptious Iftaar, turning the TV on and switching to ARY Digital for Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) is what most Pakistanis usually do. It is that time of the year again! However, with a pleasant surprise. You can also become a part of the Jeeto Pakistan League this year!

If you want to meet your favorite celebrities or win exciting prizes, or both, head over to Lucky One Mall today if you live in Karachi. Yes, you read that right! The captain of Jeeto Pakistan League’s ship, Fahad Mustafa, has announced himself, that he will be distributing show passes on the 1st of April, 2022, at Lucky One Mall Karachi at 6:30 PM.

Having started as a precautionary measure to ensure minimal audience exposure due to rising COVID-19 cases around the world in 2020, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) went on to become one of the most entertaining shows of Ramadan.

After two successful years filled with an abundance of fun, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) is back with literally a bang. With seven teams participating, JPL becomes larger than ever before.

The league includes Islamabad Dragons, Lahore Falcons, Peshawar Stallions, Quetta Knights, Multan Tigers, Karachi Lions, and the debutant, Gujranwala Bulls, headed by Sana Javed, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaista Lodhi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Ushna Shah, and Aijaz Aslam respectively.

Which city’s team are you rooting for, this year? Have your say in the comments’ section below.