Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) is almost here & it is going to be bigger than ever!

Having started as a precautionary measure to ensure minimal audience exposure due to rising COVID-19 cases around the world in 2020, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) went on to become one of the most entertaining shows of Ramadan.

After two successful years filled with an abundance of fun, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) is back with literally a bang. With seven teams participating, JPL becomes larger than ever before.

The league includes Islamabad Dragons, Lahore Falcons, Peshawar Stallions, Quetta Knights, Multan Tigers, Karachi Lions, and the debutant, Gujranwala Bulls, headed by Sana Javed, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaista Lodhi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Ushna Shah, and Aijaz Aslam respectively.

Teasers of all celebrity captains have been released and they all look pretty confident and excited, to say the least.

In each episode, two captains call players who compete with each other in different games and activities, getting the winning team certain points, while the winning players get prizes ranging from gold and bikes to cars and much more.

Which city’s team are you rooting for, this year? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

JPL will air throughout Ramadan, only on ARY Digital.