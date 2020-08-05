Ghisi Piti Mohabbat | The story of cliché love

Life is not a fairytale, as it is dreamed to be one by most of the young girls in our society. Ghisi Piti Mohabbat also depicts a similar story of a girl who faces betrayal in life when she gets married.

Ramsha Khan as Samia, is the eldest daughter of the family. Marriage becomes a curse for her!

Aliha and Arshea as Asmara and Tashi are Samia’s young sisters.

Wahaj Hussain as Rizwan is Samia’s first husband.

Saba Hameed and Sana Askari as Aziza Sultan and Farhat Parveen are Samia’s first mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Shahood Alvi as Khalil, is Samia’s second husband.

Arjumand Rahim as Noor, is the woman with whom Rizwan falls in love after leaving Samia.

Saba Faisal and Sajeeruddin as Farida and Anwar are Samia’s parents who want to get their daughter married.

Written By: Fasih Bari Khan

Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast:

Ramsha Khan

Wahaj Ali

Saba Hameed

Shahood Alvi

Samina Ahmed

Sana Askari

Shaheen Khan

Arjumand Rahim

Safie Hassan

Sajeeruddin

Aliha Arshea

Hareem Sohail

Afshan Qureshi

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat is starting from 6th August and will be broadcasted every Thursday at 8:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

