Ghisi Piti Mohabbat to have a new character soon

ARY Digital has set a benchmark by shifting the paradigm in the entertainment scene of Pakistan with dramas like Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and others. These dramas not only provide entertainment but also elevate the sense of humor of the audiences.

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat is being praised in all horizons for the presence of highly skilled actors in its ensemble cast along with exceptional dialogues and flamboyant screenplay.

The drama has reached a point where Samia is in a quagmire with Rizwan divorcing her for Noor over the phone, and she, returning to her parents’ home. Meanwhile, Khalil now wants to marry Samia and he is trying really hard to do so, even when she does not want to.

Moreover, the producer of Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Abdullah Seja, has just taken to Instagram to unveil another upcoming character of the drama. He pays gratitude to the cast and crew for this “wonderful project.” He continues, “@aliabbasofficial (Ali Abbas) is yet to come in and his character will be another big surprise for audience.”

He also thanks director Ahmed Bhatti for raising the bar and lead actress Ramsha Khan for carrying on a “character with such a complicated arc.”

“Lastly special thanks to the team at ARY for their support and guidance as always,” Abdullah concluded.

How do you think will Ghisi Piti Mohabbat unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

