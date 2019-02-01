Supermodel Gigi Hadid sued for posting her own photo on Social Media?

Celebrities often endure innumerable shutterbugs clicking their photos every hour, often tarnishing their privacy. Meanwhile, the celebrities then post a few of these photos on their social media accounts to let their fans rejoice over the photos.

Have you ever thought a celebrity would be sued for posting their own photo on Social Media? Perhaps, this has come true in a strange turn of events when the model Gigi Hadid got into hot waters for uploading her photo taken by a paparazzi on her Social media account without permission.

As per the official documents, Gigi is being sued through a federal court by a photo agency for uploading the photo that had been taken in October 2018, without the consent of its photographer. Notwithstanding Gigi’s removal of the photo, the agency is longing for the monetary gains Gigi received through the photo as it got comments and likes of over 1.6 million users. Also, it is seeking profit as per the laws of copyright infringement.

“As of the date of this filing, Hadid’s Instagram account includes at least fifty examples of uncredited photographs of Hadid in public, at press events, or on the runway,” the documents reveal.

Just like all other stars, Gigi has taken to Instagram to clarify her position in October 2018, when the topic initially arose.

“Yesterday I heard from my management that I am being ‘legally pursued’ for my last (now deleted) Instagram post,” she writes. “The photo is by a Paparazzi and is of me on the street outside an event last week. I posted/smiled for the photo because I understand that this is part of my job, this was an appropriate situation for ‘the press’ to attend, and also that this is how paparazzi make a living.”

Moreover, the prima donna went on to speak about how all the celebrities relinquish their privacy due to paparazzi. “To the paparazzi, I understand that this is how you make your living, and I respect that this is something I must accept with my job. But there is a line,” she writes. “We are human beings, and sometimes it takes a lot of courage to engage with you because of the resentment I feel for the negative parts of these experiences.”

Gigi is not the only celebrity to endure the lawsuit for copyright infringement, divas like Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Lopez also had to go through the same for posting their own photos on certain instances.

Well, we have yet to see how will this entire fiasco unfold. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

