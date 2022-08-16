Great news for ARY Digital drama lovers!

With ARY Digital dramas literally breaking all charts of viewership both on television and on YouTube, we have got great news for all the drama aficionados.

Your favorite entertainment channel has decided to roll out dual episodes for as many as three dramas. The dramas to have dual episodes include Habs on Tuesday, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi on Wednesday, and mere Hamsafar on Thursday.

Just imagine the most watched entertainment channel going an extra mile for its beloved consumers by actually responding to fans’ requests for two hours of sheer entertainment for these highly admired dramas.

Have a look at the promos for this week’s dual episodes on ARY Digital.

Cancel all your evening plans for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and grab your favorite food, turn on the television from 8-10 PM, download the application of ARY Zap or go to their website. Even if you are busy, watch the uninterrupted flow of majestic content on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel.

Which of these three shows are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.