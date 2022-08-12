Mehak & Shamsher are married in Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, but are they really?

The episode 14th of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, which is currently trending on YouTube has accumulated at least 14 Million views in a matter of just a day or so. The episode delineates Mehak finally agreeing to Shamsher’s marriage proposal, albeit forcefully.

Shamsher brings her home, but no one is ready to accept her. His father even asks him to keep her for a few more days if he wants, pay her, and send her back. His father thinks she was planted by her family for monetary gains.

On the other hand, Mehak’s family is not allowed to speak to her over the call, let alone meet her in person. She has become no less of a prisoner in a gorgeous crystal cage. Albeit having everything any girl could ever dream of, she still could not do a single thing with her will.

Shamsher shows Mehak, her belongings that he had treasured when he thought she is no more, he shows her the slide show of her photos on his television, and tells her how he used to look at her photos the entire day, but will all these things make room for Shamsher in her heart?

We can easily decipher the name ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ now. Shamsher loved Mehak to an extent that she literally came back from the dead, at least for him. But, is she any different now, for herself and for her family? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

