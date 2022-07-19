Ayesha and Basit are finally married in Habs. How will their future look?

With a rather cute 9th episode of ARY Digital’s hit drama, Habs, which aired two weeks ago, the 10th episode will finally air tonight. The 9th episode is no less than a dream for the drama aficionados who were shipping Ayesha and Basit.

Basit truthfully tells Ayesha that he wants to marry her because of the inheritance condition. However, he lies that he likes her and avoids telling the truth about the deal he had done with Ayesha’s mother.

Basit’s mother asks him to not repeat the mistake she had made, but Basit has his vision clear, with his eyes on the prize. However, he also looks agitated upon returning from Ayesha’s home and having a little chat with his friend.

Sure, Ayesha is confused due to her sudden wedding, but also happy because she is about to start her life with a person who likes her.

With the cliffhanger 9th episode, the teaser for today’s episode hints at Ayesha’s elder sister coming to know of the hefty amount Basit had given their mother for the wedding, and Basit talking to Ayesha about personal space, followed by the divorce papers.

What do you think will happen in the 10th episode of Habs? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

