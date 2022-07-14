Here’s why ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ may become the biggest Pakistani movie ever!

With unprecedented business and exceptional praise worldwide, London Nahi Jaunga is all set to become the biggest Pakistani movie of the year 2022. Released on Eid Ul Azha, the movie is no less than a juggernaut that will not stop astonishing the masses with its majesty, anytime soon.

With the potpourri of scenic locations in Pakistan and London, this family entertainer is an amalgamation of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s flamboyant script and Nadeem Baig’s masterful direction, apart from, of course, absolutely commendable acting by Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Kha, Vasay Chaudhry, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, and veterans like Sohail Ahmed, Saba Hamid, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir amid others.

Cinema aficionados worldwide took to Twitter to express their admiration for the movie. Let’s have a look at a few tweets about London Nahi Jaunga.

If you have not watched it already, book a ticket right now, to your nearest cinema, and witness this visual delight.

