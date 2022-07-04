Here’s why “Mahiya Ve Mahiya” from ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ will be played at every mehndi this wedding season!

Clad in a traditional pink dress, Kubra Khan provides some mandatory dance steps for every Mehndi this Shaadi season. In the voices of Meesha Shafi and Shani Arshad, the brand new wedding dance song of London Nahi Jaunga entitled ‘Mahiya Ve Mahiya’ makes sure to get your feet moving.

The two-minute-thirty-second music video was released Saturday evening and has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Mahiya Ve Mahiya features Kubra Khan unleashing her majestic dance with other family members including Saba Faisal, Iffat Umar, Meher Bano, Sohail Ahmed, Salman Shahid, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, and of course, the protagonist, Humayun Saeed.

From the dress and hairdo to the embellishments and dance moves, everything about Mahiya Ve Mahiya exhibits desi vibes.

Written by famous playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and directed by the maestro Nadeem Baig, London Nahi Jaunga features Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Sohail Ahmed, Salman Shahid, Saba Faisal Asif Raza Mir and Saba Hameed in pivotal roles.

Releasing this Eid Ul Azha, the movie is produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus.