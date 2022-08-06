Is Habs the top rated Pakistani drama on IMDb?

With at least 76 Million YouTube views and extraordinary ratings on television, Feroze Khan—Ushna shah starrer Habs is the recent talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Director Musaddiq Malek and protagonist Feroze Khan took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the IMDb rating of the show. Let’s have a look.

IMDb shows Habs as the top user-rated drama of Pakistan with a whopping 9.5. However, when we looked at it ourselves, we learned the drama has already garnered a 9.6 rating from the audience.

From the mesmerizing OST and quirky story to the flamboyant acting by everyone, Habs is destined to win innumerable hearts.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.