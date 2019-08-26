In Photos: Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar

The immensely talented and equally dapper, Hamza Ali Abbasi has just gotten married to Naimal Khawar yesterday and their wedding is one of its kind for abundant reasons. The wedding, or perhaps the Nikkah ceremony has taken place at a restaurant in Islamabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The small, yet gorgeous affair has had some of the top-notch celebrities also. Let us give you a little trip to Hamza and Naimal’s Nikkah.

The groom comes with his family to the venue, clad in all white looking uber chic.

The stage is all set to witness the matrimony of one of the most adorable couples of the Pakistani media fraternity. In spite of being simple, the make-shift stage looks splendid.

The music, the garlands, and flowers, all speaking volumes about what a traditional Pakistani wedding should be.

The bride’s best friend Usman Mukhtar stands with the groom and other friends.

And here is the team groom, looking exquisite and radiant.

Being the witness of his best friend’s Nikkah, Gohar Rasheed signs the papers. Filmmaker Bilal Lashari also stands right behind him.

And here, the groom signs the Nikkah papers taking Naimal Khan as his lawfully wedded wife. However, Umair Jaswal has some sweets to cherish the moment.

The astonishingly surreal, Naimal also agrees to take Hamza as her better half.

She looks unexplainably graceful. We are sure you would agree.

Hamza is certainly lucky to have Naimal as his life partner.

Light make-up, perfect jewelry, and traditional attire, this is how Naimal looks prettiest.

The union we all have been waiting for. The bride is all happy looking at her better half.

The way she looks at him is so satisfying and surreal.

Never have we ever saw such a happy ring ceremony.

This couple is the literal definition of looking perfect together and we could not agree more.

Mashallah, they look astoundingly exuberant.

Naimal is also pretty lucky to be having such a caring person by her side. Look at these to make yourself believe.

The couple also has had some photos with friends and family.

The couple is all excited to start a life together. Look at the plethora of smiles everyone is donning.

And finally, the groom will drive his spouse and his family members to home. What a complete gentleman.

We wish the couple a gorgeous life filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

