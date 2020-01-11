Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Rosie Gabrielle’s decision to embrace Islam

Canadian traveller and biker Rosie Gabrielle has just embraced Islam after travelling to Pakistan for a year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In a lengthy post, she shared the reasons behind this big decision.

“From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote.

She spoke about denouncing her own religion four years ago: “Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery. Exploration of self, and the great Divine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie (@rosiegabrielle) on Jan 9, 2020 at 12:41am PST

The biker was in search of peace and forgiveness. “The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego, but also to show me the way,” she said.

She added “Through kindness,& humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further. Living in a Muslim country for 10 + years and traveling extensively through these regions, I observed one thing; Peace. A kind of peace that one can only dream of having in their hearts.”

Related: “Chai was my daily staple,” Says Eva, In Her Exclusive Interview

Rosie also highlighted how Islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions worldwide unfortunately although “the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS and “it’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love.”

The suave, Hamza Ali Abbasi, who recently decided to quit acting and devote his life to Islam was quick to welcome her with a plethora of prayers and wishes. He wrote, “May God give you strength, contentment & bless you in this temporary life & the coming eternal life & make you one of those who make ppl aware of the fact that one day, very soon, we will all stand accountable for our deeds on the Day of Judgement.”

Not only Hamza Ali Abbasi, but Rosie’s mother also fully supported her decision. The traveller posted a screenshot of her mother’s message as her Instagram story, showering blessings on her daughter.

Rosie first came to Pakistan in December 2018 and has been overwhelmed by the love she has received by the people. She bikes her way across the country and has spoken about her amazing experience through social media on many occasions.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments