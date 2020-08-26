Hamza and Naimal post adorable family photos on wedding anniversary

Although it has been a year since Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar got married, but the charm they have sprinkled will be seen as a benchmark for the nuptials to come, especially amid the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Ever since their wedding, both Naimal and Hamza have expressed love and complemented each other many times through social media. The photos they post are legit couple goals, for, the gorgeousness and contentment oozing out of them is remarkable.

Three weeks back, Hamza had posted a photo of his adorable newborn baby Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

Today, Mustafa’s mother Naimal Khawar Abbasi and his father Hamza Ali Abbasi have taken to Instagram to post family photos to commemorate their first wedding anniversary.

“And one of his signs is that he created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you Love & Mercy. In this there is surely evidence of Truth for those who ponder,” Hamza quoted a verse from the Holy Quran.

Naimal too posted a photo and wrote, “Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah.”

Naimal and Hamza got married in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25, 2019 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

We wish the couple a beautiful life of togetherness filled with infinite love and happiness galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

