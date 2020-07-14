Hania Aamir pens an endearing note on achieving 3 Million Instagram followers

Known for her impactful acting, Hania Aamir has been winning ample hearts with her performances in dramas and movies for years. She is holding us spellbound with her spectacular display of skills in Ishqiya, playing the innocent and witty Rumaisa (Roomi).

Hania Aamir’s impeccable acting has made her one of the most searched celebrities in the country. The diva has recently set a milestone by accumulating whopping 3 Million Instagram followers. She took to Instagram to commemorate the achievement and to extend her sincere gratitude to all her fans for making this happen.

She wrote, “Every day I’m learning new things. About myself. About life. Every day I see myself learning, healing & evolving. I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something. I say Alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart. I see myself recognising the things that are not good for me. I’m learning to let go of the things that are not meant to be. I am growing stronger everyday & god knows how much I pray for everyone’s happiness. How much I pray that I stay true to my family, my job and my fans. Cannot be more grateful for the love my followers and my beautiful fan pages have shown me in these three & a half years of my career. Cannot be more grateful for the people I have in my life who support me, guide me and love me.”

“I pray that everyone finds happiness & peace within themselves and believes in the power of Dua’. I pray that may everyone find what they’re looking for and if it’s not meant to be, may Allah give them the patience & strength to deal with it,” she continued.

She thanked everyone who supported her when she was an eighteen-year-old kid till today, “Today this instagram family has grown to three million of you & I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today. I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day & make each one of you proud. Holla at my HANIANS and HANSIMS! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can.”

Putting all the unwelcomed hatred to rest, the Ishqiya actress wrote about her bond with singer Asim Azhar. She further asked people to stop hatemongering and trolling.

With all this being said, we wish Hania Aamir well for her future endeavors.

