First episode of Ishqiya accumulates 10 million views!

Due to the pristine acting, impactful dialogues, and super-grabbing screenplay, Ishqiya is being loved in all horizons and it is evident by the YouTube views, so much so that every episode trends for all the right reasons. Hania Aamir aka Roomi from Ishqiya has uploaded an Instagram story, speaking about the first episode of the drama which has accumulated whopping 10 million views as of now.

Having started as a pleasant drama, its story transformed into an intense one in a matter of few episodes. Hamna, played by Ramsha Khan and Hamza, played by Feroze Khan are university sweethearts who want to get hitched as soon as they can. However, Hamna is scared her father (Shabbir Jan) might call off the wedding if she talks about Hamza. Notwithstanding her love story with Hamza, she marries Azeem, essayed by Gohar Rasheed, without letting Hamza know.

When Hamza comes to know of the reality, he feels betrayed, and out of anger and frustration, he gets on the road, speeding his car which results in an accident and he ends up in a coma. However, he not only gets out of the coma, but he also plans to take revenge from Hamna for hurting his feelings.

He takes his parents to Hamna’s home, but to propose her younger sister, Roomi, played by Hania Aamir. Roomi agrees but it discomforts Hamna. Hamza warns her of grave repercussions and makes her feel uneasy whenever he wants, so much so that he threatens Hamna he will not come to the venue at his wedding. She gets nervous because not only her life is at risk, but innocent Roomi is also in the game without even realizing it.

Unlike Hamna, Roomi is all bubbly and fun and she instantly wins the heart of the entire family in a couple of days. On the other hand, albeit being treated well by Azeem, Hamna gets some disinclination from his mother but Azeem and his father try to provide as much comfort to Hamna as possible.

Roomi thinks Hamza is a strange person but she tries to make him smile with her cute shenanigans. He laughs instead, making the audiences feel happy about how the couple is getting along.

After coming back from the vacations, Hamna, out of anxiety and exhaustion, tells Azeem the truth about her relationship with Hamza. Azeem controls his anger and frustration in front of her, but deep down, he is shattered. He recalls the instances when Hamza gave hints but he could have never guessed.

Roomi, on the other hand, feels betrayed by her parents because they kept the news of her father’s deteriorating health from her. She stays with her parents at the hospital, calls Hamna and Azeem to the hospital as well. Azeem tries to avoid Hamza, asks Hamna to wait for him at her mother’s house.

Roomi stands still as she sees her father’s soul departing for the eternal world. She calls Hamna and without any further ado, she and her mother get to the hospital. Without having a clue about the demise, Azeem calls Hamna, asking why had she not waited for him. She cries, tells him about the death, he comforts her on his arrival to the hospital.

Hamza is observing Azeem’s hostility towards him, but he is unsure about how to respond. Who do you think will tell the truth to Roomi? How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

