Hania, Wahaj, Zaviyar join hands for ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha’

Straight out of the superhit drama serial Mere Hamsafar, Hania Aamir, aka Hala, is back to sprinkle her magic with ARY Digital’s upcoming visual delight ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha’ alongside the extremely talented Wahaj Ali and the suave Zaviyar Naumaan.

So far, two drama teasers have been released, and they look astounding. Friendship, romance, heartbreak, love, and an abundance of emotions are effortlessly delineated through both teasers.

Coming to the Original Sound Track (OST), it is intoned by Kaifi Khalil, the owner of a pretty surreal voice, who had also sung Kana Yaari, one of the most successful Pakistani songs of the year. The OST itself is literally serving as a cherry on top for the upcoming drama.

What do you think is Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha about? Have your say in the comments’ section below.