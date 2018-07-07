Hareem Meeting Trudeau Is The Best Thing You Will See All Day!

Having garnered utmost fame with her stellar performance in Anwar Maqsood’s ‘Pawnay 14 August’, Hareem Farooq went on to become one of the immensely loved actresses of Pakistan. She has co-produced the blockbuster, ‘Janaan’ under the banner of ARY Films followed by her fabulous acting in ‘Parchi’ which accumulated exceptional global praise albeit instantly. She is also crowned as the first ever Pakistani female celebrity to host the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Read Also: Spectacular Hareem Farooq is all set to host PSL Inaugural

The prima donna has been on a vacation with other superstars like Adnan Siddiqui and Osman Khalid Butt in Canada a few days back and the pictures they posted are literally giving us some major travel goals. The dapper, Osman Khalid Butt has posted this photo, donned in a trendy floral waistcoat with white Kurta and blue jeans complemented by white sneakers while his friends slay some exquisite street looks having shades on.

Shady. A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

Pakistan’s top notch celebs, bringing their A-game to the Niagara Falls to have unexplainable fun is surely a delightful sight. The amount of zeal they carry in their hearts is evident from their faces.

Cute peeps!! 😀 #NiagaraFalls A post shared by Imran Raza Kazmi (@imranrazakazmi) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

Our favorite actress, Hareem Farooq hasn’t missed a single chance to look super chic on her trip to the West. Have a look at these gorgeous photos of our cutie sprinkling infinite charm on our screens.

?? A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on Jun 27, 2018 at 2:49am PDT

The Parchi girl has met the heartthrob of Canada, Justin Trudeau on her trip. She writes about this encounter as, “What a moment ?? An all-time career high when I got to meet the charming and amazing @justinpjtrudeau as a part of my trip to Canada and had a talk about the entertainment industry of Pakistan and how we can work together on bridging the gaps between the two countries with collaborations of films, dramas, music, and talent!!”

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

She goes on to thank her fans and followers for all the love and support they have given her, “Love my job as an actor and producer which opens such doors for me … and love my fans from all over the world whose unconditional love and support help me keep pushing the boundaries for women in Pakistan.”

What a gracious woman! We are hands down genuinely happy about Hareem meeting Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister. Way to go woman! We are excitingly rooting for your upcoming projects.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Comments

comments