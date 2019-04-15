Haroon Shahid aka Sameer from Do Bol clears the air with a video

Known for not only his spectacular acting skills but the heartthrob Haroon Shahid has been winning abundant hearts with his utterly surreal voice also. Having started as a musician, he went on to garner a place in the prestigious Coke Studio with his extraordinary talent. The songster then accumulated a place in Pakistani acting fraternity. He is currently an integral part of ARY Digital’s Do Bol, playing the character of Sameer with absolute mastery.

Recently, the actor-cum-singer has taken to Instagram to post a video delving into a debate few of his fans were into. He says some people like his singing and some do not. Similarly, some people are fond of his acting capabilities while others are not and it is their own opinion.

However, he continues, “My blood boils when people ask whether I have applied lipstick or why am I wearing it.” He goes on to reveal he has never applied any sort of makeup and especially hates lipstick. He also tags his makeup-artist friends in the description of the video to authenticate the news he has provided saying, “Never have I ever applied lipstick in my life.”

As soon as he posted the video, it instantly garnered an outpour of love from his fans and our favorite actress, Mahira Khan. A few said he does not need any justification, while many reaffirmed that they knew he has never used any makeup. On the other hand, the prima donna just laughs.

Well, we think Haroon does not need any embellishments to stay in the limelight because everything that makes him shine, is his sheer talent on screen and on the microphone.

What do you think will be the fate of Sameer in Do Bol? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

