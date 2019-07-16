Haye Dil Bechara will instantly make you happy!

The highly anticipated Pakistani movie of 2019, Parey Hut Love has released three videos as of now and all of them exhibited unexplainable grandeur. The trailer, Ik Pal and then Behka Na have garnered exceptional love and praise in all horizons of the world, making us glued to the screens, watching all these videos again and again. The third video song of Parey hut Love, Haye Dil Bechara has just released today and it oozes an overall happy vibe.

It is special because it delineates a Parsi wedding reception of Rachel Viccaji and Faheem Azam amid gorgeous natural and artificial flowers. Donned in exquisite and colorful outfits, Haye Dil Bechara displays our favorite celebrities from Hina Dilpazeer, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, and Frieha Altaf to Maya Ali, Shahbaz Shigri, Zara Noor Abbas and Parisheh James grooving with perfect synchronization as Jimmy Khan sings this euphonically surreal song.

The lead protagonist Sheheryar Munawar, clad in a contemporary attire performs on Haye Dil Bechara in its music video with Ahmed Ali Butt playing the guitar throughout its duration. The enchantress, Sonya Jehan has graced the song with her guest appearance looking astoundingly gorgeous.

Maya shows her dance moves with complete mastery along with Shahbaz, Zara, Rachel, Faheem, Jimmy and Parisheh providing infinite charm to the wedding song. Apart from the ensemble cast of the movie, all attendees of the wedding also play their part by simply dancing as the song proceeds.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year,” Parey Hut Love starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Haye Dil Bechara do you love the most? Please have your say in the comments’ section below.

