Here’s how celebrities are enjoying Karachi rain!

Karachi and rain is such a rare phenomenon that all Karachiites have taken to social media to actually tell the world that it really is pouring in the metropolis. People are over the moon since Monday morning due to a sudden change in the weather.

Likewise, the pivotal fragments of our media fraternity are also celebrating the first spell of Monsoon in the country by putting up their photos and videos on social media to share the happiness with their fans and friends.

The cutie Yumna Zaidi is absolutely astonished because of the rain. She calls rain and Karachi “a very odd combo.”

The gorgeous Hira Mani shares a set of photos with her kids in the midst of a drive in the rain. Have a look at the amount of contentment they have on their faces.

Just like all of us, our very own Tamgha I Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is literally jumping with happiness in the Karachi rain.

The super energetic Hina Altaf enjoys the rain donned in a traditional white outfit. She also decides to go to the beach to make the most of this splendid weather.

The ultimate diva, Sarwat Gillani makes sure to spend some quality time with her dapper hubby Fahad Mirza. She posts this photo to express the vibe.

But Fahad posts something we could totally agree with. Don’t you also become a kid in the rain?

The stunning Minal Khan uploads a photo standing in the midst of the rain with a quotation about living life to the fullest in the caption.

However, the exuberant Sanam Baloch decides to go in the streets to show her love for this weather. Adorable, isn’t she?

Fatima Effendi Kanwar puts up a set of photos with her family standing in the terrace, enjoying the euphoric weather.

The suave, Shahroze Sabzwari also takes to Instagram to post a photo whilst sitting in his SUV smiling and talking in the midst of showers.

Karachi is not the only city with such surreal weather. Have a look at Saba Qamar’s photo from Lahore. Seems like the entire country is engulfed in clouds.

Well, we hope and pray the rain will only bring happiness for everyone in the country. Whose post do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

