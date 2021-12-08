Hiba Qadir, Arez Ahmed to tie the knot real soon

Looks like the wedding bells are in the air as the stunning Hiba Qadir, aka our favorite Sabeen from Berukhi has just posted a bunch of photos on Instagram to complete a grid holding hands with the dapper Arez Ahmed, making their relationship official.

She wrote, “Okay… so here is me announcing… You as mine @imarezahmed” with a heart emoticon. She recalled how uncomfortable she was holding his hand for the first time in a drama and how she feels “the safest” in his hands now. “I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don’t know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride….” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

The next photo in the grid captioned, “looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”

Mere Apne actor Arez Ahmed also published the same photo grid on his Instagram account, calling Hiba Qadir a miracle. He also wrote, “let’s get married,” asking her to “be each other’s home.”

Here’s wishing the couple a life of togetherness filled with infinite love and contentment galore.

