Watch: Inside Usman Mukhtar & Zunaira Inam’s groovy Mehndi
Social media was filled with photos and videos from Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s musical Mehndi event Thursday evening. Donned in traditional black attire, Usman and gang chose to complement their look with a gold jacket at the time of their arrival.
View this post on Instagram
Who would not want some cool guys in their team at a Mehndi event? The handsome Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Shahbaz Shigri, and Uzair Jaswal were a part of the team groom, along with Mariyam Nafees, Hareem Farooq, and others.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Have a look at these lovebirds, all excited for their Mehndi to start.
View this post on Instagram
A few other fragments of the media fraternity also graced the event with their presence.
View this post on Instagram
Coming to the dance performances, the boys made sure to put the dance floor on fire, with their super-energetic performances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Have a look at this adorable video of the gang singing ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra’ for Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam.
View this post on Instagram
No music? No problem! The bride and her tribe made sure to have the best time no matter what, literally.
View this post on Instagram
If this is not the perfect depiction of couple goals. We do not know what is.
View this post on Instagram
Keep watching this space for more from Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s ceremonial wedding events.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as the Lifestyle Editor