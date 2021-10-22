Watch: Inside Usman Mukhtar & Zunaira Inam’s groovy Mehndi

Social media was filled with photos and videos from Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s musical Mehndi event Thursday evening. Donned in traditional black attire, Usman and gang chose to complement their look with a gold jacket at the time of their arrival.

Who would not want some cool guys in their team at a Mehndi event? The handsome Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Shahbaz Shigri, and Uzair Jaswal were a part of the team groom, along with Mariyam Nafees, Hareem Farooq, and others.

Have a look at these lovebirds, all excited for their Mehndi to start.

A few other fragments of the media fraternity also graced the event with their presence.

Coming to the dance performances, the boys made sure to put the dance floor on fire, with their super-energetic performances.

Have a look at this adorable video of the gang singing ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra’ for Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam.

No music? No problem! The bride and her tribe made sure to have the best time no matter what, literally.

If this is not the perfect depiction of couple goals. We do not know what is.

Keep watching this space for more from Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s ceremonial wedding events.

