In Photos: Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam’s wedding festivities start

A bunch of beautiful photos and videos went viral on social media Wednesday evening from the Mayun of Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam.

The lovebirds don flax-colored outfits at the first event of their ceremonial wedding celebrations.

Usman complements his look with a traditional shawl while his better half, Zunaira opts for sleek jewelry.

A few videos were also posted by various attendees, one of which was Usman sitting with his face covered in ubtan.

Zunaira also wears orange floral hand garlands to embellish her mayun look.

Traditional wedding events must have at least one video/boomerang of the twirling bride, so here you go.

Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam tied the knot on March 31, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Mukhtar took fans and followers by surprise when he broke the news of his last-minute wedding on Instagram late on Wednesday, sharing that the couple had to pull their nikkah ceremony back from April 2 because of COVID restrictions from April 1 onwards.

“Dear World – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering,” wrote Mukhtar explaining that the couple had to pull their nikkah ceremony back from April 2 due to the lockdown restrictions from April 1.

“We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings,” he added.

The talented actor also had a loving message for his bride. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” he said.

Here’s wishing the pretty couple a blissful married life and years of happiness!