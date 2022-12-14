Hook: Roses and thorns—love and revenge

The story of Hook revolves around the intense emotions of love and revenge. The conflict arrives when Shaheer comes in between Haya and Zayan.

Life takes a different turn and the lovers get to face the wrath of Shaheer’s brother. Will this be the end of their story? Or their love will give them the courage they need to fight society?

Faysal Quraishi as Jaffer Illahi is an influential person in the town having links with bureaucrats and politicians. He is arrogant and can do anything for his family and values.

Shahroz Sabzwari as Shaheer Illahi is the younger brother of Jaffer. He is equally arrogant and is in one-sided love with a girl named Haya. Since Haya doesn’t love him back, he is planning to go to any lengths to get her.

Kinza Hashmi as Haya belongs to a middle-class family and lives with her elder sister after the death of her parents. Haya is in a relationship with Zayan and is looking for ways to get away from Shaheer’s sight.

Mirza Zain Baig as Zayan is Haya’s lover and is the only son of a well-off family. He is emotional and gets offended by the way Shaheer is meddling in their love story.

Sometimes your love is not enough for life to go straight. People with terrible intentions will try their best to drag you down. Standing against the wind will be difficult for you when life will go out of bounds.

Written By: Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar

Directed By: Mohsin Mirza

Cast:

Faysal Quraishi

Saima Noor

Mariam Ansari

Kinza Hashmi

Shahroz Sabzwari

Mirza Zain Baig

Natasha Ali

Sohail Sameer

Waseem Abbas

Humaira Bano

Hook is starting on 21st December and will be aired every Wednesday at 08:00 PM, on ARY Digital.

