House Of The Dragon finale leaks online

Sure, King Viserys might have died in the 9th episode but the interest in The House Of The Dragon remains unwavering, so much so that the 10th episode, aka the season finale, has leaked online before its scheduled date.

Confirming the leak an HBO spokesperson said in a statement that the company is “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show.” The leak “appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the spokesperson added. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

House Of The Dragon had the biggest premiere for a new show in the history of HBO when the show debuted in late August. The viewership has remained consistent ever since, with at least 29 Million views across all platforms.

This is not the first time that the Game of Thrones franchise has faced episodes leaks ahead of the scheduled date. An episode from the seventh installment of GOT was also published on torrent sites in 2017.

