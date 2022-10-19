Tractor, yacht, love, friendship & Betrayal: Tich Button coming out on Nov 11

Kaka Sahab, who completed Matriculation in four years is proud of himself because he studied more than Saqib, who just completed it in one year and now is in Turkey making round “Aalu Ke Parathay” for the Turks. A colorful theme delineating our authentic Punjabi vibe, adjoined with an exquisite Turkish flavor to depict a modern-day part of the world, the trailer of Tich Button is a three-minute absolutely gorgeous piece of art, helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed.

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall in Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights. A few years back, the diva had decided to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, ‘Tich Button’, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, opting for Farhan Saeed along with virtuoso superstars like Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn amid others as fragments of the ensemble cast.

From the music to the action sequences, the trailer looks like the perfect recipe for a hit. Abundant people have taken to social media to talk about the trailer of Tich Button. Let’s have a look at a few posts.

Never knew we were about to meet such a CUTE/LOVING chef???? I'm already in love with this new character of yours my hero & I'm sure you'll be the one to shine, as always??????#FerozeKhan #TichButton pic.twitter.com/MMsV2hC83J — Anaya (@MaYaVids) October 18, 2022

"???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????, ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????" Fero in comedy will be a treat to watch & look how effortlessly he's acing it????#FerozeKhan #TichButton pic.twitter.com/HbzfII2vh1 — Anaya (@MaYaVids) October 18, 2022

And the trailer is finally out! ?????

Wish we could see more of this duo, but the wait to the film to see it will be worth it! ?????

Their chemistry and their talent! ????

Also @ferozekhaan the most handsome chef ever???????? #FerozeKhan #SonyaHussyn #TichButton pic.twitter.com/2Eu8SzOU3R — is (@ferozexiqra) October 18, 2022

Tich Button is slated to release on 11th November 2022. What about this movie are you looking forward to, the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.